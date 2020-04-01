Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) traded down 6% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $145.29, 4,687,017 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,305,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.59.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.