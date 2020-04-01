Graphcoin (GRPH) Tops One Day Volume of $13.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

