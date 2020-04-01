Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities restated an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SUPV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 458,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

