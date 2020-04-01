Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.70. 816,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,687. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,428. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after buying an additional 759,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

