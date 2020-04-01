Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Up 6.3%

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.48, 616,833 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 466,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $974.35 million and a P/E ratio of -19.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,290.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

