Helex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,893.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Helex has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a market capitalization of $18,594.13 and $5,893.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.75 or 0.04723991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00066772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010532 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003504 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.