HeroNode Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,351.97 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $51,351.97 and approximately $312.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and LBank. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Token Store, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

