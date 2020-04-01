High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from High Income Securities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 43,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,345. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

