Holly Energy Partners (HEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP):

3/26/2020 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/25/2020 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 470,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,462. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,984,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

