HorusPay (HORUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $519,672.02

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 336.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $519,672.02 and approximately $13.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

