Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
NYSE:HHC traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 551,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Howard Hughes news, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,006,719 shares of company stock worth $505,897,056 over the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.
Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.