Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NYSE:HHC traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 551,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,006,719 shares of company stock worth $505,897,056 over the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

