I/O Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,755.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $752,333.70 and approximately $1,755.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.01011853 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001643 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,073,815 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

