Insolar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00016822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Radar Relay, Coinrail and Okcoin Korea. Insolar has a market capitalization of $42.74 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002110 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKex, Coinrail, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Bithumb, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.