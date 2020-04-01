InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NSPR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InspireMD worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

