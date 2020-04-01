Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 6% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.49, 31,620,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 44,067,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Get Intel alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.