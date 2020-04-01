Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.90. 2,916,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

