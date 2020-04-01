Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.36.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $4,974,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

