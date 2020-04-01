Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.39.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

