Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 8.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

RPG traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

