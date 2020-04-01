ION (ION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $371.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ION has a total market cap of $223,558.21 and approximately $371.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,497,713 coins and its circulating supply is 12,597,713 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

