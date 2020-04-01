IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $406.19 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $406.19 million and $8.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinone, OKEx and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 126.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.02571107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00194033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051908 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinFalcon, Coinone, Bitfinex, Binance, Cobinhood, Exrates, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

