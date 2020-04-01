Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $159.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iqvia traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $100.04, approximately 2,084,252 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,942,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.86.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

