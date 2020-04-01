Ironveld (LON:IRON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON IRON traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 363,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,325. The company has a market cap of $3.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.68. Ironveld has a 52 week low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.92 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ironveld in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider John Nicholas Harrison bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($36,174.69).

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

