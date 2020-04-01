iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Stock Price Up 6%

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 1,768,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,368,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.