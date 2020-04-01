iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

SCZ traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,361. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

