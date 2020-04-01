iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,451. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4505 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.