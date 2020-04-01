iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, reaching $141.33. 418,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,844. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average is $179.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

