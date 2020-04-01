iTicoin Price Tops $1.02 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00016004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $32,603.34 and approximately $190.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

