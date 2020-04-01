Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

JHG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

