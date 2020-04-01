Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Jeld-Wen from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

JELD stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 867,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after buying an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

