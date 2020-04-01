John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Posts Earnings Results

John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:JLH remained flat at $GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday. 518,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. John Lewis of Hungerford has a 52-week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $817,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

