Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JMAT. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,042.22 ($40.02).

LON:JMAT traded down GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,735.50 ($22.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,343.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,814.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a one year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

In related news, insider John Walker purchased 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders have purchased 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

