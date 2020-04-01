JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $59.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masonite International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Masonite International stock traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,975. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

