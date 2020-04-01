Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

JMIA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 849,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,253. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 439,825 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

