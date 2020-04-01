Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JET. Barclays upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,497 ($111.77).

LON:JET traded up GBX 60 ($0.79) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,120 ($80.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,259 shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,758.26.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

