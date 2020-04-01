K12 (NYSE:LRN) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.57, approximately 668,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 615,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.11.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in K12 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 328,505 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of K12 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

