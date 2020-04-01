Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 48,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 965,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,040. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

