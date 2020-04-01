Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in March

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 27th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KFS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,179. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

