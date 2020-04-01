LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.98 ($136.02).

FRA LEG traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €101.00 ($117.44). 334,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.59. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

