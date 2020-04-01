Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.92, approximately 1,207,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,066,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

