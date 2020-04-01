Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,200 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

In other Lindsay news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lindsay by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lindsay by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

LNN traded down $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 66,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,609. The stock has a market cap of $989.98 million, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

