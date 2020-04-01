LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0079

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $90,535.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.03 or 0.04735099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00066580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010602 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

