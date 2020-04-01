Lisk Market Capitalization Hits $116.08 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00014879 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coindeal. Lisk has a total market cap of $116.08 million and $3.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,914,260 coins and its circulating supply is 122,828,549 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, Bittrex, Coinbe, Binance, Coindeal, Exrates, BitBay, OKEx, ChaoEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

