Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Trading 6% Higher

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.58, 316,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 331,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Logitech International by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.