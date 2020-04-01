Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $106.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lowe’s Companies traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $80.42, approximately 8,112,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,941,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.16.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

