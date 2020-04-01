LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LTC Properties stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 541,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.38. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in LTC Properties by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

