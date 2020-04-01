Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23, approximately 308,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 294,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

LUNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a market cap of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

