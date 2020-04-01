Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.25

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 16786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.