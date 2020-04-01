Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,754,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 48,480,000 shares. Approximately 65.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 10,681,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

