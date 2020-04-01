Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marcus traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.53, 532,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 279,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marcus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marcus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

